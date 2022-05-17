Musk warns teleprompter-reliant Biden risking a Ron Burgundy moment; McCarthy reacts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was mocked Tuesday by the world's richest man for his increasing reliance on teleprompters during public addresses.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy later said the riff shows Democrats are losing support from some corporate barons.

During a podcast appearance, Elon Musk compared Biden to actor Will Ferrell's character in "Anchorman," which revolves around a ne'er-do-well newsman whose career implodes when he reads a sign-off to his San Diego audience with an expletive rather than a goodbye.

"The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter," Musk said. "I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like ‘Anchorman.'"

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," McCarthy, R-Calif., remarked that Biden has gone "beyond ‘Stay Classy, San Diego'" — to quote Ferrell's character Ron Burgundy — to the point Musk and others are recognizing how much of a failed head-of-state he is.

"Think of what Elon Musk is: These are some of our greatest innovators of our time," McCarthy said. "But Elon Musk is also the largest taxpayer in the history of America. And what they're upset is they've watched how far [Biden and the Democrats] have gone. They've gone too far."

McCarthy recalled how Musk mockingly addressed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as "Sen. Karen" — after the former professor claimed the mogul refuses to pay enough taxes.

For his part, Musk said he has repeatedly voted for Democrats, according to the New York Post — while adding during the podcast appearance that, putting Donald Trump himself aside, his administration was much more adept at "getting things done" than Biden.

He explained how Biden's profligate money-printing policies have helped lead to inflation, saying that with the "velocity of money held constant," the current economic situation is "not… super complicated."

On Fox News, McCarthy somewhat echoed that sentiment, claiming Democrats appear detached from economic realities of the middle class.

He claimed one of the top House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, had said following a conference meeting that "no one in their conference has even mentioned the gasoline prices."

"That's a problem. Everybody else in America is mentioning in it."