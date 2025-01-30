Elizabeth Warren on viral confrontation with RFK Jr at hearing: Could end up 'with no vaccines at all'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday that RFK Jr. would leave the U.S. and children with "no vaccines," while talking about her exchange with the Health and Human Services nominee from Wednesday.

"Robert Kennedy has made a lot of money promoting these anti-vaxx ideas," Warren alleged. She continued, "He also now owns a piece of the action in lawsuits against the vaccine companies, so if somebody sues one of the vaccine companies, gets $10 million in the lawsuit, Robert Kennedy makes a cool one million."

"If he gets to be the head of HHS, he will have the tools in his toolbox to make it more likely that those lawsuits win. That is, that is the vaccine manufacturers lose and the amount of payoffs are bigger," Warren told the co-hosts of "The View" of the exchange with RFK Jr.

"In other words, he will have all of these tools, just very quietly, with no oversight, because he’ll be the guy in charge, to undercut vaccines so that he can make more money in the future and the rest of us could end up literally with no vaccines at all to give to our children," Warren added.

During the hearing, Warren expressed ethical concerns over RFK Jr.'s involvement with vaccine lawsuits, and asked if he would not "take any compensation from any lawsuits against drug companies while you are secretary and for four years afterwards."

Kennedy said he would commit to that while serving as HHS secretary, as Warren charged that he could influence several current or future lawsuits and asked him again to commit to not taking a financial stake in the lawsuits.

The HHS secretary nominee said he would comply with all ethical guidelines.

"Kennedy can kill off access to vaccines and make millions of dollars while he does it," Warren said during the exchange. "Kids might die, but Robert Kennedy can keep cashing in."

Kennedy responded, "I support vaccines. I support the childhood schedule."

He added that he only wanted "good science."

RFK Jr. defended himself against criticism that he is anti-vaccine.

"I worked for years to raise awareness about the mercury and toxic chemicals in fish. And nobody called me anti-fish. And I believe that… that vaccines play a critical role in healthcare. All of my kids are vaccinated. I've read many books on vaccines. My first book in 2014, a first line of it is ‘I am not anti-vaccine’ and last line is ‘I am not anti-vaccine.’ Nor I'm the enemy of food producers, American farms and the bedrock of our culture, of our politics, of our national security," he said on Wednesday during his opening statement.