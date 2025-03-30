Elise Stefanik 'honored' to return to House to protect GOP majority after Trump's rug pull

President Donald Trump pulled the plug on Rep. Elise Stefanik's nomination for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last week to bolster support for his agenda in Congress, marking what the New York congresswoman called a "very important" decision for the benefit of the American people.

She told Fox News on Sunday she's "honored" to be stepping up as a team player to ensure a budget resolution to push many of Trump's policies forward.

"This is very important, that we put the American people first," she said on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"Congress must pass this reconciliation package to cut taxes, unleash American energy independence and secure the border. That was what the president and Republicans ran on, and we need to deliver."

Stefanik said the GOP's "historically slim" House majority means "every single vote" counts when the resolution is brought to the floor.

"I'm proud to be stepping up as a team to support the American people to get this done and to continue to support President Trump, and I believe that we will deliver results as we always have," she continued.

House Republicans currently hold a slim 218 to 213 advantage over Democrats, with four seats currently vacated, as Senate Republicans hope to vote on the agenda as soon as this week.

CBS News reported last week that Stefanik appeared poised to sail through Senate confirmation with bipartisan support, but she had faced pressure to withdraw to help ensure Trump's agenda receives much-needed Republican support in Congress.

Trump said in an announcement last Thursday that Stefanik would rejoin the House GOP leadership team, after she declined to run for another term as House GOP Conference chair to join the administration.

Fox News' Madeline Coggins contributed to this report.