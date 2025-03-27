Elise Stefanik details 'team player' decision to remain in Congress after Trump request to pull UN nomination

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., explained her "team player" decision to bow out of contention for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, shoring up that razor-thin majority in the House of Representatives.

"I have been proud to be a team player. The president knows that. He and I had multiple conversations today, and we are committed to delivering results on behalf of the American people. And as always, I'm committed to delivering results on behalf of my constituents," Stefanik said on "Hannity" Thursday.

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he asked Stefanik to bow out of contention to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik added the decision came to a "culmination" after considering a "combination" of factors since the New York lawmaker's initial nomination following President Donald Trump's reelection.

TRUMP ASKS STEFANIK TO WITHDRAW FROM UN AMBASSADOR CONTENTION OVER RAZOR-THIN HOUSE MAJORITY

Trump detailed his decision to withdraw Stefanik's nomination Thursday, writing on Truth Social, "As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress. We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning."

"I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat. The people love Elise and, with her, we have nothing to worry about come Election Day. There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations," he continued.

Stefanik said she looks forward to "sharing my voice as I always have being one of the top fighters and top allies on behalf of President Trump and behalf of the American people, and on behalf of my district."

Stefanik had been under pressure to take herself out of contention for the role despite appearing poised to sail through Senate confirmation with bipartisan support, CBS News first reported.

THE HITCHHIKER'S GUIDE TO STEFANIK'S WITHDRAWAL AS UN AMBASSADOR NOMINEE

Sources told the outlet that House Republicans' razor-thin majority is a major factor in the current considerations, but Fox News Digital was also told that internal politics in Stefanik's home district are at play as well.

"The reality is…Democrats, as we see in New York State, it is totally corrupt," Stefanik claimed. "Kathy Hochul started threatening to move the ball on the election date. You see a highly, highly politicized radical left trying to do everything they can to defeat the president. And this is about stepping up as a team. And I am doing that as a leader to ensure that we can take hold of this mandate and deliver these historic results."

New York state's primary structure and the lack of GOP cohesion over choosing a candidate to run in Stefanik's place have led to concerns about a future special election there, two sources familiar with Empire State politics said.

Meanwhile, Republicans have also been concerned that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul could seek to slow-walk the election, leaving Stefanik's seat open for as long as possible if she ascended to the Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump said in his announcement on Thursday that Stefanik would rejoin the House GOP leadership team, after she declined to run for another term as House GOP Conference chair to join the administration.

"Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future," he wrote.

Although Stefanik did not address specifics as to what a role in the House Leadership Team would look like, she said she will "continue speaking out. The good news is because I am not pending confirmation, the American people will be hearing a lot more from me."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.