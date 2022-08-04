Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to 'Fox & Friends,' expresses concern about 'forcing agendas' on schoolchildren

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Fox & Friends" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck returned to the Fox spotlight on Thursday, talking faith and education as many American parents push for more influence in the classroom.

Hasselbeck joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the state of education in America, current challenges under the Biden White House, and her new children's book, "Flashlight Night."

"I think as citizens, we are to stand up for the rights of children, to remain pure and also be vocal when it comes to what they're learning," Hasselbeck told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "I think my fear is that we're turning into an uneducated state of America, and we're focusing on issues that kindergarten through third-graders don't need to be hearing."

TODD CHRISLEY SAYS HE ‘FELL SHORT’ OF GOD'S EXPECTATIONS AND BECAME A ‘SLAVE’ TO MONEY

"They're young, they're little, but I think we're forcing agendas on these young hearts, and we should be allowing them to develop, and their pure heart should be protected," she continued.

Amid education concerns, Americans are currently battling an economic recession. Inflation currently sits at a four-decade high, prompting many families to be concerned about how they will continue to put food on the table.

Despite this, Hasselbeck said she has not lost hope.

"I think Americans are, number one, they can't afford to live in America right now under our current administration," Hasselbeck said. "I think that's ultimately a challenge. I think whether you're at the gas pump or the grocery store, and you're just trying to take care of your family, the reality is hard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do have concerns, but I'm always with hope," she continued. "I think the better days are ahead of us, and I like to just camp out there."

Hasselbeck also addressed her new book, "Flashlight Night," which her children co-authored. The story aims to teach children about God and quell their fears of uncertainty.

"I think admitting that things feel hard is important for kids," she said. "I think sometimes we're asking them to pray and trust, and it's okay, and sometimes it doesn't feel okay.

"But we know that God is always going to make things right on His timing," she continued.