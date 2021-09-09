Liberal media largely ignore egg attack on Black Calif. GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder had an egg thrown at him by a person in a gorilla mask while walking in Los Angeles on Wednesday but liberal media organizations didn’t seem particularly interested.

"A person in a gorilla mask threw an egg at a black candidate for governor today and they all just looked the other way," political pundit Stephen L. Miller tweeted. "Pretend it's Stacy Abrams. Now ask how our media would react. Why aren't they reacting that way here?"

LARRY ELDER ATTACKED BY EGG-THROWING AGITATORS IN LOS ANGELES

MSNBC didn’t mention the egg incident through 8 a.m. ET Thursday morning, but found time to claim Elder pushes white supremacy. The attack on Elder received a brief mention on CNN at 5:40 a.m. ET, but the liberal network otherwise ignored the story through Thursday morning.

Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott took notice.

"Needless to say, if a prominent black Democrat like Rep. Clyburn were campaigning & a Trump fan wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at him, the story would receive nonstop coverage on CNN/MSNBC. When it happens to a black Republican? So far just a single 5 second mention on CNN," Elliott tweeted.

LARRY ELDER, CALIF. GOP CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, SAYS HIS SECURITY DETAIL WAS HIT BY A PELLET GUN

ABC’s "World News Tonight," "NBC Nightly News" and CBS’ "Evening News" didn’t find time for the story on Wednesday. The Washington Post appeared to skip the attack on Elder, too.

The New York Times was criticized by journalist Jeryl Bier for such scant coverage.

Politico didn’t appear to cover how eggs were pelted at Elder, but found time to call the Black gubernatorial candidate a "poster child for everything Trump" in its nightly newsletter.

Elder, who would be the first Black governor of California if elected, is widely considered the leading Republican challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom in this month's recall election. He was walking through the Venice neighborhood with members of his campaign team when the attack happened.

Videos of the incident show an egg flying through the air and nearly hitting Elder. A member of Elder's team is then seen putting his arm on the candidate's back and saying: "We're getting egged from behind." Shortly after that, someone threw a second egg towards Elder and his team. It is unclear from the videos if Elder was hit by any of them. A video posted to Twitter shows a woman in the gorilla mask throwing at least one of the eggs.

Multiple people also became physically aggressive towards Elder's team, including the woman in the gorilla mask who appeared to slap a staffer in the face.

"National news outlets and journalists who all swear they heard a baseball fan yelling the N-word at a packed stadium suddenly have nothing to say when a person in a gorilla mask throws an egg at a black candidate for governor," Miller wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Fox News’ Peter Hasson and Cortney O'Brien contributed to this report.