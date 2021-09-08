Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Larry Elder attacked by egg-throwing agitators in Los Angeles

GOP gubernatorial candidate was walking in the Venice neighborhood of the city when the attack happened.

By Peter Hasson | Fox News
Republican California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder had eggs thrown at him while walking in Los Angeles on Wednesday. 

Elder was walking through the Venice neighborhood with members of his campaign team when the attack happened. 

VENICE BEACH VIOLENCE REACHES BOILING POINT IN L.A. AS NEW VIRAL VIDEO EMERGES

Videos of the incident show a first egg flying through the air and nearly hitting Elder. A member of Elder's team is then seen putting his arm on the candidate's back and saying: "We're getting egged from behind." 

Shortly after that, someone threw a second egg towards Elder and his team. It is unclear from the videos if Elder was hit by any eggs. 

Multiple people also became physically aggressive towards Elder's team, including a woman in a gorilla mask who appeared to slap a staffer in the face. 

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and candidate Larry Elder, who is the current Republican frontrunner in the upcoming recall election. 

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and candidate Larry Elder, who is the current Republican frontrunner in the upcoming recall election.  (AP/Getty Images)

Elder, who would be the first Black governor of California if elected, is widely considered the leading Republican challenger to Gov. Gavin Newsom in this month's recall election. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Lee Ross contributed reporting

