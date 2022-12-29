El Paso residents roast Biden admin, city as vacant schools open to shelter migrants: 'Neglecting US citizens'

Two El Paso, Texas, moms are fearing for their safety in their community as the city opens vacant schools to shelter an overflow of illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Rosie and her daughter Yvette joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to appeal to the Biden administration and local leaders to protect residents as the border crisis overwhelms their city.

"It's very out of the ordinary and very scary because we don't know who's coming to our country like this," said Yvette, who has two children attending a local school.

"We want to help, but we also need to be realistic as to who these people are," Rosie added. "We don't know if there are pedophiles, we don't know if they're rapists."

The City of El Paso announced last week that two vacant El Paso Independent Schools will be used to house migrants along with the El Paso Convention Center.

The women argued that local leaders are "neglecting" U.S. citizens and not making their safety a priority.

"I feel very unsafe because now residents are getting a kind of like harassed," Rosie said. "I drove out of my parking lot going to the store, four guys jumped literally on my hood of the car and asked me for a ride to the hotel."

Rosie argued President Biden should be held accountable for the crisis.

"He needs to come down to the border and look at this as an asylum reform, I believe, should be put in place and should be executed immediately," she said. "There's a lot of people in the thousands coming in and it's a chaotic situation. There should be a limit as to how many asylum seekers we can accept."

Yvette called out DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has repeatedly maintained that the border is secure.

"We should be the number one priority when it comes to safety," Yvette said. "They're not thinking about that at all. I think I would say he needs to stop lying to the American people. This is a crisis and they need to be real about it."

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser announced the state of emergency during a press conference earlier this month, saying he could no longer keep residents safe.

A record high number of migrant encounters were reported at the U.S. borde r since the start of FY 2023, as thousands of people are crossing into the country each day, according to Customs and Border Protection sources.

As of Thursday, there have been 617,250 total migrant encounters at the border since Oct. 1, a new record for the months of October, November, and December. CBP sources tell Fox News there is an average of 6,858 encounters each day.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.