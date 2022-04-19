Women's rights activist says pregnant inmates at NJ women's prison 'shoots a hole' in 'trans ideology'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two female inmates becoming pregnant at a women's prison in Central Jersey obliterates the "trope" that "transgender women are women," a women's rights activist said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Kara Dansky of the Women's Human Rights Campaign was reacting to news out of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Clinton, New Jersey where inmate Demitrius Minor, now known as Demi, reportedly impregnated both women.

Minor – then 16 -- pleaded guilty in 2011 to aggravated manslaughter in the death of his foster father, Theotis Butts, according to the Gloucester County Times. He was later sentenced to 30 years in prison, which included a concurrent sentence for an unrelated carjacking.

One of the expectant mothers is reportedly Latonia Bellamy, convicted in connection with a 2010 double murder in Jersey City, according to the Daily Mail.

NJ INMATES AT WOMEN'S ONLY PRISON PREGNANT AFTER SEX WITH ANOTHER INCARCERATED PERSON

Edna Mahan currently houses 27 transgender inmates in the aftermath of a lawsuit that involved the American Civil Liberties Union.

Dansky said that men "need not … be housed in women's prisons," and that the state of New Jersey is reportedly characterizing the conditions at Edna Mahan as "housing transgender women in women's prisons – suggesting there is some sort of subcategory of women that is called transgender women or trans women."

"And it's not true. The facts of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that trans women are women."

Dansky said that no matter what public officials claim, there are biological realities that are exemplified in the Edna Mahan cases.

"The entire medical establishment in the United States has been captured by so-called trans ideology. And what I really want all Americans across the political spectrum to understand is that 'trans-' is not a civil rights movement to protect a marginalized community of people," Dansky went on.

"It is a multi-trillion-dollar industry pushing this. It's paying the medical establishment [and] most media outlets [and] our government [and] our schools … to push the idea that the material reality of sex doesn't exist."