Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

East Palestine mayor asks for annual community health checks, shares concerns about rashes, long-term effects

Buttigieg is set to visit nearly 20 days after toxic chemicals were released

By Ashley Carnahan | Fox News
close
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway: I really feel for our residents Video

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway: I really feel for our residents

 East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway describes how residents are doing nearly three weeks after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed on 'Hannity.'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is set to visit East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, one day after former President Donald Trump and nearly three weeks after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.  

Trump visited the town Wednesday and donated dozens of pallets of water and cleaning supplies. He also called out President Biden for failing to visit the area since the Feb. 3 derailment. 

Residents expressed their frustration with the Biden administration. 

One woman told Sara Carter on "Hannity" the president's trip to Ukraine was a "slap in the face." 

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department in East Palestine, Ohio, on February 22, 2023 (REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

CNN LABELS EAST PALESTINE, OHIO ‘HARDCORE TRUMP COUNTRY’ AS IT DOWNPLAYS ANGER TOWARDS BUTTIGIEG'S RESPONSE

"It's pretty much a slap in the face to go to Ukraine on President's Day and not come here to East Palestine," she said. 

A second woman asked why Trump was the one who visited and not Biden. 

"It's been over two weeks. Where is the administration that is in power now? Why are they not here? Why weren't they here the first week? Why weren't they here right after the mushroom cloud that everybody has seen and we continue to see played over and over again?" she asked. 

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said the town has everything it needs for now, but asked government officials to stay and continue monitoring the community. 

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., Feb. 6, 2023.  

An environmental company is removing dead fish downstream from the site of the train derailment that forced people to be evacuated from their homes in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., Feb. 6, 2023.   (REUTERS/Alan Freed/File Photo)

"A lot of our residents have moved back in, and I'm generally concerned about their concerns. I just don't know — they tell us the water's safe, it's safe to go back to your home, but yet there's people getting rashes and I mean, they're nervous, so I really feel for our residents," he told Hannity. 

Conaway added that he's worried about potential long-term health effects and wants officials to routinely check in with the community. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That's why we need them to stay on the ground and keep monitoring the situation. We're going to need yearly health checks, if not, you know, bi-yearly health checks," he said. "Our residents are, you know, they're number one. Their safety is number one."

Ashley Carnahan is a production assistant at Fox News Digital.