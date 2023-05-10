E. Jean Carroll says Gayle King revealed off-camera she yelled 'hooray' in reaction to Trump verdict

E. Jean Carroll appeared on CBS News Wednesday morning and revealed co-host Gayle King's off-camera reaction to a court case win against former President Trump.

A federal jury in New York City granted Carroll a partial victory on Tuesday, deciding that Trump was liable for sexually abusing and defaming the columnist over an alleged incident in the 1990s. The jury did not find the former president liable for alleged rape.

After "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King asked Carroll to share her reaction to the verdict, Carroll announced she had the same reaction as King did off-camera.

TRUMP TO APPEAL VERDICT IN E JEAN CARROLL CIVIL CASE, SAYS HE HAS ‘ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA’ WHO SHE IS

"I had the exact reaction you just had before the camera came on," Carroll said. "You said when you heard it you went, 'Hooray!' That's how I felt inside."

The CBS anchor and her co-hosts did not address their guest's claim during the remainder of the interview. The left-leaning King has donated money to Democrats and is close to the Obama family, as well as close friends with liberal billionaire Oprah Winfrey.

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBS for comment but has yet to receive a response from the network.

JONATHAN TURLEY SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S 'BIGGEST PROBLEM' IN E. JEAN CARROLL CASE WAS THAT HE DID NOT TESTIFY

Carroll, 79, alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across the street from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996. The former president alleges that he has "absolutely no idea" who she is.

The federal jury has ordered Trump to pay $5 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Tuesday, Trump said that he will appeal the ruling. He blasted the verdict as a "disgrace" and "a continuation of the greatest political witch hunt in history."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.