Dr. Saphier offers tips on safely celebrating Fourth of July amid coronavirus pandemic

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier offered tips on Friday for people to safely celebrate the Fourth of July amid a spike in coronavirus cases in several states across the country.

“As we head into this holiday weekend it is essential that we celebrate our freedoms and our independence,” Saphier told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

“But you have to know as we are not under those harsh lockdown orders anymore, we have shifted responsibility to the individual,” she added.

Coronavirus infections rose in 40 out of 50 states heading into what will be a very different Fourth of July weekend, as the virus makes a resurgence following weeks of nationwide containment measures that have been re-imposed in many areas amid the upswing.

In four states where outbreaks are the most severe -- Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday.

Florida confirmed more than 10,000 new cases Thursday and 325 new hospitalizations in a 24-hour period. Nationwide, the United States reported 51,200 new cases, a doubling of the daily total over the past month.

“As we gather this weekend, we know that there are safe ways to do that,” Saphier said.

She said people “can be together and celebrate,” but encouraged gatherings to be outside.

“We want to try and keep things outside as much as possible,” Saphier said. “We know there’s less transmission of the virus outside.”

She added that “you want to keep those gatherings to a smaller size because, whether you’re outside or inside, large gatherings are not a good idea right now.”

Saphier also recommended having space between people at gatherings.

“You don't want everybody on top of each other,” she said.

Saphier advised wiping down surfaces in a bathroom and cleaning it “multiple times a day” if multiple people are using it during the holiday gathering.

“You don't want to be sharing foods and drinks,” she said. “Maybe have people bring their own stuff, their own cups or whatever it is, but you don't want to be sharing.”

She also reminded people about hand hygiene.

“I hope at this point everybody knows to be washing their hands and not touching their face,” Saphier said.

Over the past two weeks, positive test results have doubled in Georgia, Kansas, Montana, Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and Ohio, while tripling in Nevada. In Texas, the positivity rate soared from 8 percent to 14.5 percent in the same time period.

On Friday, Saphier also encouraged people to consider other health risks not associated with coronavirus during the holiday weekend.

“Let's not forget sun safety,” Saphier said. “The sun is powerful and there are risks with the sun as well. It's not just all COVID, there are still other concerns we have.”

“Remember if you are ever around bodies of water, please keep an eye on those children,” she said. “Everyone has the opportunity to be responsible and get together and have a wonderful July 4th weekend.”

