Dr. Nicole Saphier's 'Love, Mom' celebrates motherhood in latest title from Fox News Books

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier announced Wednesday that she penned "Love, Mom," which celebrates motherhood with an inspiring collection of stories from extraordinary mothers.

"Through each revision, and each time I went back and edited it, I found myself crying again, over and over, crying out of happiness, crying out of sadness," Saphier told Fox News Digital.

"Being a mother of three, I didn’t necessarily have the most traditional start into motherhood, and it was such a privilege to me to be able to share… my own experiences with other people," Saphier said.

"Love, Mom: Inspiring Stories Celebrating Motherhood," is the latest title from Fox News Books. Fox News personalities Ainsley Earhardt, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Kayleigh McEnany, Janice Dean, Martha MacCallum, Jennifer Griffin, Sandra Smith, and Carley Shimkus are among the mothers who tell powerful first-person stories in "Love, Mom."

Saphier spoke with them about young motherhood, miscarriages, ovarian cancer, postpartum depression, domestic violence, adoption, blended families, and other matters that help celebrate all walks of motherhood.

"While we all have very different stories of what it's like being a mom, how we became a mother, there were certainly some similarities in it, and that is faith, family and friendships," Saphier said.

"We all have depended on those so much to get us through the trials and tribulations of motherhood," she continued. "Yes, it's absolutely a wonderful thing to be a mother and you think all happy thoughts with it, but that doesn't mean that it comes without hardships and with those hardships, when you hear other people's hardships, you realize maybe you're not alone in this and you can draw inspiration from it."

Saphier previously wrote "Make America Healthy Again: How Bad Behavior and Big Government Caused a Trillion-Dollar Crisis," and "Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19," but said her latest project was different because writing about healthcare feels like her "day job."

"Writing ‘Love, Mom’ was truly magical. I was able to talk about my children, about my family, about my faith, and I got to interview some of my best friends, and I learned a lot about them," Saphier said. "I mean, these stories are so moving that I know other people will be moved just as I was."

Saphier said she had long wanted to share her story of motherhood with others, and helping others was her biggest motivation in writing the book.

"Sometimes I find when people are faced with an unexpected pregnancy, you know, they feel like they don't have a choice, that maybe their life is going to be over if they take that path less traveled," she said, adding that her story is proof that sometimes the path less traveled is the correct one.

"Sure, it may be a little bit tricky, but as long as you have your faith and family, and some friends around you, you're going to get to wherever you want to be. And that journey into motherhood, there's nothing more rewarding," Saphier said.

Fox News Books has previously published popular titles by Shimkus, Shannon Bream, Johnny Joey Jones, Benjamin Hall, and Harris Faulkner, among others.

"For me to be able to share my story, I mean, what a gift that is," Saphier added. "I'm so grateful that Fox Books is allowing me to share my story, as well as the stories of so many other incredible women, because there is nothing more special than the bond between a mother and her child."

"Love, Mom" hits stores on April 16 and is available for preorder now.

"The timing of the book ‘Love, Mom,’ couldn't be more perfect. It's coming out just a few weeks before Mother's Day, so of course, it makes the perfect Mother's Day gift for mothers everywhere. But this book is not just for moms," Saphier said.

"It's for anyone who wants to be a mom, who has a mom, who loves a mom," she said. "Everyone is able to be inspired and will be moved by the stories of motherhood in this book."