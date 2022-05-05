Tammy Bruce on alleged doxxing of conservative justices: 'The left always goes too far'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce ripped the far-left Thursday after the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court leak, warning "they always go too far" after conservative justices' alleged home addresses were published. Bruce also ripped the White House for refusing to condemn the leaker on "The Faulkner Focus."

ABORTION OPINION LEAK IS JUST THE LATEST LEFTIST ASSAULT ON SUPREME COURT

TAMMY BRUCE: As a reminder here, as everyone is still manipulated and lied to by the left, especially Democrats, the Supreme Court doesn't make law. We know this, but nobody watching this seems to know it, that this is about what the Constitution stands for and simply then allowing the states to make their own decisions on this issue. But what you're seeing is this, and this will backfire. The left never knows when to stop. They always go too far, and Americans, well I'm with the Americans in that there should be restrictions, limited restrictions, but certain access absolutely. To have riots and then to publish the addresses of Supreme Court justices has nothing to do with the issue, and the fact that the White House in those clips you played is not condemning it, encourages it. That's a statement that they are behind it and that they support it.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW: