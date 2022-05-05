Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tammy Bruce on alleged doxxing of conservative justices: 'The left always goes too far'

A fence went up around the Supreme Court Wednesday night amid protests

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tammy Bruce rips far-left for going 'too far' amid Roe vs. Wade leak: 'This will backfire' Video

Tammy Bruce rips far-left for going 'too far' amid Roe vs. Wade leak: 'This will backfire'

The Fox News contributor warned against the doxxing and threatening of the Supreme Court justices, arguing the White House supports the effort.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce ripped the far-left Thursday after the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court leak, warning "they always go too far" after conservative justices' alleged home addresses were published. Bruce also ripped the White House for refusing to condemn the leaker on "The Faulkner Focus."

ABORTION OPINION LEAK IS JUST THE LATEST LEFTIST ASSAULT ON SUPREME COURT

TAMMY BRUCE: As a reminder here, as everyone is still manipulated and lied to by the left, especially Democrats, the Supreme Court doesn't make law. We know this, but nobody watching this seems to know it, that this is about what the Constitution stands for and simply then allowing the states to make their own decisions on this issue. But what you're seeing is this, and this will backfire. The left never knows when to stop. They always go too far, and Americans, well I'm with the Americans in that there should be restrictions, limited restrictions, but certain access absolutely. To have riots and then to publish the addresses of Supreme Court justices has nothing to do with the issue, and the fact that the White House in those clips you played is not condemning it, encourages it. That's a statement that they are behind it and that they support it.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW:

Tammy Bruce slams left amid fallout over Supreme Court leak: The left has decided they 'don't like' our institutions Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.