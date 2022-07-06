Douglas Murray rips climate change activists' 'latest genius idea': A 'contempt for civilization'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author and Fox News contributor Douglas Murray slammed climate change activists for their "latest genius idea" after some glued themselves to historic paintings in protest of fossil fuel use. Murray joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the left's latest trend in protest of Big Oil.

UK CLIMATE ACTIVISTS GLUE HANDS TO VINCENT VAN GOGH PAINTING AT LONDON MUSEUM

DOUGLAS MURRAY: They've been developing this for a while. And now here is their latest genius idea, gluing themselves to masterpieces in galleries in Britain. They started in Glasgow, ended up at the Courtauld Institute, gluing themselves to a Van Gogh painting. Now to a copy by one of Leonardo's pupils of The Last Supper. And. And every time they not only showed disdain for the works of art, they used graffiti paint to spray graffiti within centimeters of these masterworks. They unveiled a sort of horrible copy of a canvas over one of John Constable's masterpieces very, very close to damaging that work. They not only showed contempt for the works of art, which to my mind is contempt for civilization. But this incredible narcissism, this incredible narcissism, who would do this kind of thing? What kind of certainty do you have to have?

