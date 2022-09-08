Expand / Collapse search
Douglas Murray on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'We've known her our entire lives'

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 Thursday after a 70-year reign

Joshua Q. Nelson
Joshua Q. Nelson
Fox News contributor Douglas Murray celebrates and reflects on the life of Queen Elizabeth II in light of her passing at age 96. 

Queen Elizabeth II's death is "a moment of extraordinary transition," Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said Thursday.

"I think around the world, but especially in Great Britain, it's a moment of unbelievable sadness and a moment of extraordinary transition in the life of the nation. Most of us, for our entire lives, we've known only the reign of Elizabeth II," Murray told "America Reports."

Queen Elizabeth II smiles on the balcony during Trooping The Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, the royal family announced Thursday. Her majesty had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Visitors gathered outside Buckingham Palace to show their love and support for the late beloved queen.

Murray said that it’s important for people to understand that Queen Elizabeth II stood above politics.

"The monarch reigns over politics and over the nation and at great times of national crisis," Murray said.

"It's the queen, the monarch that we look to. And you just think recently with the COVID crisis, it was the queen and her reassurances to the nation that really was what people wanted to hear."

