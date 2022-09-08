Douglas Murray on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'We've known her our entire lives'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Queen Elizabeth II's death is "a moment of extraordinary transition," Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said Thursday.

"I think around the world, but especially in Great Britain, it's a moment of unbelievable sadness and a moment of extraordinary transition in the life of the nation. Most of us, for our entire lives, we've known only the reign of Elizabeth II," Murray told "America Reports."

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96, the royal family announced Thursday. Her majesty had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle.

Visitors gathered outside Buckingham Palace to show their love and support for the late beloved queen.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Murray said that it’s important for people to understand that Queen Elizabeth II stood above politics.

"The monarch reigns over politics and over the nation and at great times of national crisis," Murray said.

"It's the queen, the monarch that we look to. And you just think recently with the COVID crisis, it was the queen and her reassurances to the nation that really was what people wanted to hear."

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.