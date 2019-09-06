Rep. Doug Collins on retail stores banning open carry: 'Just because it feels good, doesn’t mean it heals you'

After Walmart and Kroger requested that their customers not openly carry firearms in stores, CVS, Walgreens, and Wegman’s followed suit, prompting Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., to say Friday that “we’ve got to find things that actually work.”

“Just because it feels good, doesn’t mean it heals you,” the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee told Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime."

“They are looking for a solution that is not going to come in what they are asking for.”

Collins' remarks follow Walmart’s decision to end sales of handguns in Alaska and to discontinue the sale of short-barrel rifle and handgun ammunition in stores nationwide, its president and CEO announced Tuesday.

The changes will reduce Walmart’s market share of ammunition to between 6 and 9 percent from around 20 percent, according to the announcement. About half of Walmart's approximately 5,000 U.S. stores sell firearms.

The announcement came three days after a mass shooting killed seven people in Odessa, Texas. Four weeks earlier, a gunman killed 22 people and wounded 24 others inside at Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The Department of Justice has sent a package of legislative proposals on gun violence to the White House, a person familiar with the matter told Fox News, as the debate rages over how lawmakers and the president should respond to a recent spate of deadly mass shootings.

The White House has had the proposals for two weeks, according to the source, but has not yet sent anything along to Capitol Hill. It was not immediately clear what proposals are included in the DOJ package.

Collins said preventing customers from carrying a legal firearm could have unintended consequences.

“In fact, it could actually make things worse if people are not able to carry in those areas, people who are criminally minded will know this,” Collins said.

Fox News’ Mike Emanuel contributed to this report.