Rep. Collins: Americans will soon see how 'pathetically weak' Dems' impeachment case is

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga. argued on Tuesday that while House Republicans delivered substance on their case against impeachment, the House Democrats have launched a “weak” impeachment inquiry.

“Every time we [House Republicans] wanted to go down the substance path they wouldn't let us. They claim in the written report all these crimes but couldn't find anything to charge a crime with. They went with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. That's how weak the argument is. The American people are getting ready to see how weak this is,” Collins told “America’s Newsroom.”

DEM-LED COMMITTEE PREPARES IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION FOR HOUSE FLOOR

Meanwhile, the Democratic-led House Rules Committee on Tuesday began a marathon session to prepare the ground rules for what is almost certain to be a furious showdown vote on the House floor to adopt articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The panel’s meeting will give an initial picture of what the House debate on Wednesday will look like, and what the timetable could be. Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., told Fox News that "we're settling in for a long meeting" on impeachment.

The committee writes the procedures and other guidelines for debate, including how much time is given to issues and what amendments will be in order. Yet, despite the often dry material that is up for debate, the panel’s meeting looked set to be a feisty one as partisan lines have been firmly drawn in the impeachment fight.

Collins, who spoke on behalf of Republicans during the hearing, urged Americans to note the amount of time that is ultimately allotted to Republicans to make their case against impeachment on the floor.

“Let us make our case. Give us as much time as we possibly can,” Collins who argued the Democratic majority has been making an effort to shut down Republicans procedurally during the impeachment process.

At the core is Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats allege that Trump’s push for investigations into the 2016 election and former Vice President Joe Biden’s conduct in the country was part of an attempted quid pro quo in exchange for a White House meeting and the unlocking of military aid.

Fox News' Adam Shaw, Chad Pregram contributed to this report.