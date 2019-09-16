Rep. Collins on House Dems' impeachment move: 'The reality is they're not legislating'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said on Monday that the House Democrats’ move on President Trump’s impeachment last week is nothing more than an effort to “satisfy a base who really do not like this president.”

Collins went on to say, “The reality here is, last week, we took rules that were already in place. We packaged them up, we made it look different, we wanted to think people something is going on,” the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee told “America’s Newsroom.”

"The reality is that they're not legislating," Collins said.

House Judiciary Democrats on Thursday took a big step in their Trump impeachment push as they set the ground rules for a formal committee inquiry. However, Republicans laughed it off as a “giant Instagram filter” to hide how divided Democrats truly are on the question.

The committee voted 24-17 to define the rules for future committee impeachment hearings. The committee is not writing articles of impeachment, and nothing is going to the floor of the House right now, but the session still holds political consequences for both sides of the aisle.

"The resolution before us represents the necessary next step in our investigation of corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power,” committee chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said in his opening statement.

The vote allows members to show the impeachment-eager base they are moving forward, but the push has also rattled some Democrats from more moderate districts.

To clear up confusion around the advancement of impeachment, Nadler said the panel is “engaged in an investigation as to whether to launch an impeachment investigation into President Trump."

Collins stressed that bills need bipartisan support in order to get passed. He also said that the House is not passing bills that “people worry about" such as “jobs, the economy, and immigration.”

