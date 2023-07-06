DoorDash driver fired after video showed him cursing out mother: 'Nice house for a $5 tip'

A Texas homeowner, who was cursed at by a DoorDash delivery driver over the tip amount, shared her message for the disgruntled worker following the heated exchange.

"Just be kind, because you don't know what anyone's going through," Purciful told Steve Doocy Thursday, explaining that her $5 tip amounted to 22% of the total order cost.

Lacey Purciful said she's been ordering food through the app while she and her husband have been recovering from a car accident in recent months.

She tipped him $5 on her pizza order, but that apparently wasn't enough for the angry driver. The encounter, all caught on her home surveillance camera, showed the driver approach the door with the pizza that she ordered.

After he handed the pizza to her, he said, "I just want to say it's a nice house for a $5 tip."

"You're welcome," Purciful shot back.

"F*** you," the driver said as he walked away.

"I was taken aback and I kind of chuckled at first," Purciful said. "And then I just said, 'you're welcome' sarcastically, because my four-year-old daughter was standing right next to me, and that's when he started walking away and gave me, well, the big sayonara and I just shut the door."

Purciful said she has always been a generous tipper since she has experience in the food industry, and the driver likely would have gotten even more had he not engaged in the exchange.

Purciful said her husband called DoorDash to notify them of the incident, and after they submitted the video footage, the driver was removed from the platform.

"My husband called that evening, and they gave us a $5 refund," she said. "And then we spoke with them over the weekend again. And after they had looked at the video that I had submitted, they sent me an email and told me that he was going to be removed from their platform because they do not condone that type of thing, and they gave us a $75 credit."

Purciful said she has not spoken to the delivery driver since the heated encounter.

In a statement to local outlet WFAA on the incident, a Doordash spokesperson called the driver's behavior unacceptable.

"Respectfully asking for a tip is acceptable but abusing or harassing someone is never acceptable. Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform - Dashers, customers, merchants - have a safe and enjoyable experience. We expect everyone to treat others with respect and we will enforce our rules fairly and consistently."