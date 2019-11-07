Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams give Donald Trump Jr. credit for appearing on 'The View'

Greg Gutfeld praised Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday for confronting Joy Behar on "The View," and Juan Williams gave credit to President Trump's son for appearing in the "lion's den."

Behar "was wearing blackface, OK? And, she tried to get out of it and he nailed her, and I loved it," Gutfeld said on "The Five." "I loved watching him nail her and hitting on the hypocrisy."

Minutes into Trump's Thursday appearance on ABC's "The View," co-host Behar rattled off a laundry list of President Trump's mishaps and controversial moments when Trump Jr. reminded the panel that "we've all done things that we regret."

“We've all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface," Trump Jr. said at one point during the contentious segment.

Behar denied wearing blackface. However, Trump Jr. tweeted a 2016 clip showing Behar admitting she dressed up as a "beautiful African woman" for a Halloween party, along with a picture of her in the costume. The footage was resurfaced by TheWrap earlier this year amid a series of blackface scandals making national headlines.

Gutfeld also ripped Behar., saying she suggested that comedians had "special rights."

"She said that comedians have a special exemption for free speech. She was defending, she was saying, 'oh, no, you can't say that, only comics can say that.' That's B.S.," Gutfeld said. "Comedians don't have special rights that other people don't."

Williams said conservatives were delighting in Trump's appearance and credited him for appearing on the forum.

"From what I hear from conservatives, Don Jr. did great, they... are delighting in the fact that he went into the lion's den and he called them out and he threw mud at 'em and he escaped," Williams said. "I think there are points at which he didn't look very strong. But, you know what? Credit to Don Jr."

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.