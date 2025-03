Former CNN anchor Don Lemon slammed President Donald Trump’s supporters as "really f—king racist" and that Black MAGA voters aren’t "rational" in a new interview with HBO's Bill Maher.

"I don’t think you can be Black and be a rational MAGA person, I think you can be Black and be a Republican," Lemon told Maher on his Club Random podcast published Sunday.

Maher, the longtime host of HBO’s "Real Time," countered that Black Trump supporters would probably find Lemon’s appraisal of them "very insulting."

"Well, the truth is often insulting," Lemon replied.

This is not the first time the former cable news host has blasted Trump supporters in vicious and even profane language. Lemon called Trump voters "f—king idiots" on his podcast in December and mocked their "stupid MAGA brain."

"You're so f---ing stupid and you deserve it. You f---ing deserve it because you're so dumb. Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity," Lemon said in reference to an intra-MAGA controversy regarding H-1B visas.

Lemon worked at CNN for 17 years but was fired in 2023 after a brief and tumultuous run hosting a morning show for the cable news network. The embattled anchor frequently clashed with his female co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, and he drew intense criticism for saying Republican Nikki Haley was past her "prime" due to being in her 50s.

That and other incidents on and off the air finally led to Lemon's axing under then-CEO Chris Licht.

After leaving CNN, he tried to host his own show on X, but Elon Musk canceled their deal before the first episode even aired. Lemon later sued Musk, accusing him of "fraud, negligence and reputational damage."

Lemon did not only point his ire at Black Trump supporters while talking to Maher, but blasted the MAGA movement broadly as racist. When Maher said he thought Tom Hanks' recent portrayal of a fictional Trump supporter was "so old" due to a gag where his character refused to shake a Black character’s hand, Lemon unloaded on the MAGA base.

"Let’s be honest, there’s a huge faction of the MAGA movement that’s really f—king racist," Lemon shot back.

The former anchor went on to say that even if a Trump supporter wasn’t racist, that may make voting for him more "egregious" since such a person would have to "overlook" the racism of his other supporters.