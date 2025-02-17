Tom Hanks hammered for 'disgusting' portrayal of White Trump supporter in SNL skit

Actor Tom Hanks' appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) for its 50th anniversary special sparked controversy online after Hanks portrayed a White Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat and sporting a rural accent.

In the skit, Hanks' character appears on a parody game show called Black Jeopardy. After he gets a correct answer and is congratulated, Hanks initially refuses to shake the Black host's hand, played by Kenan Thompson.

"For its 50-year anniversary special, SNL had Tom Hanks play a racist Trump supporter afraid to shake a black man’s hand," Outkick founder Clay Travis wrote on X Monday. "Fun fact: Trump’s 2024 election win was the LEAST racially divisive American election since 1964."

Hanks played the same character in a 2016 SNL skit that aired just days before President Donald Trump was elected to his first term in office.

JOE PISCOPO ADMITS TRUMP SUPPORT WAS 'THE NAIL IN MY COFFIN IN HOLLYWOOD'

Former political advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Link Lauren, also responded to the skit on X, calling it a "tired trope," and suggesting it's the reason for SNL's ratings tank.

"Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand," Lauren, wrote. "This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites. The current Republican Party is a big tent coalition compromised of many former Democrats. Good riddance, SNL!"

'SNL' LEGENDS SAY COMEDY HAS BECOME BIGGER, ‘SNARKIER’ AND MORE POLITICAL

Other reactions included conservative influencer Kevin Dalton, who also noted Trump's win on Election Day.

"Tom Hanks in a MAGA hat, horrified at the idea of shaking a black man’s hand, tells you everything you need to know about what the left has learned since November and why they will thankfully continue to lose landslide election after landslide election for the foreseeable future," Dalton wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP