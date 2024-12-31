Don Lemon stands by rant on Trump supporters after online backlash: 'Too f---ing bad'

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon stands by calling Trump supporters "dumb f---ing idiots," telling "butthurt" critics "too f---ing bad."

At the start of his YouTube show Tuesday night, Lemon addressed the backlash he received after calling MAGA supporters "stupid and dumb" in an expletive-filled rant days earlier.

Though he insisted that he was reacting to people who had a "racist" response to President-elect Donald Trump appointing Sriram Krishnan as a senior advisor on artificial intelligence, he went on to further attack Trump supporters.

"So, as always, everybody gets all butthurt! I’m not referring to all Trump supporters," Lemon said. "I’m talking to the MAGA-brained people who will say and do anything to make excuses for any behavior that Donald Trump does, any bad behavior that the MAGA movement does."

He continued, "So yes, I stand by my words! And if you don’t like what I said, then too f-ing bad, I don’t care!"

Lemon also called out the "hypocrisy" of Trump supporters attacking him for his language while defending their "cult leader."

"This is how messed up you are. You have a higher expectation of me, an independent journalist, a former cable news host, than you do for the person who sits in the Oval Office. Because his mouth is worse than mine," Lemon said.

He added, "He calls everybody dumb. He calls Black women dumb. He’s called me dumb. He calls people stupid. He’s called Kamala Harris stupid. He’s called her names. And he’s used profanity against athletes. He called them sons of b---hes. He calls people out on their names all the time. And you love it. But when someone says the truth about you, you get all butthurt! And you get all in your feelings!"

In his original video, Lemon called supporters of President-elect Donald Trump "dumb f---ing idiots" and mocked their "stupid MAGA brain."

"You're so f---ing stupid and you deserve it. You f---ing deserve it because you're so dumb," he said. "Yes, I am gloating over your stupidity."

"You’ve been co-opted because you're in a f---ing cult and you don't even realize it because you have stupid MAGA brain, and you don't get it," he added. "How stupid and dumb are you?"

Fox News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.