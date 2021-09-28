Retired Gen. Bolduc on 'Kilmeade Show': Top military leaders Milley, Austin and McKenzie 'have got to go'

Retired Gen. Don Bolduc called for top generals involved in the U.S. withdrawal of Afghanistan to resign during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday. He urged Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie to apologize, take accountability, and resign for the failure to do their jobs,

The three men testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning about the chaotic exit which ultimately left 13 U.S. service members dead in a suicide bombing outside the packed Kabul airport.

"Ultimately, I've been saying all week long leading up to this that really what we needed to hear first and foremost was an apology for not doing their job, accountability for not doing their job, and a public resignation," said Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who served 10 tours in Afghanistan.

"All three of those gentlemen up there today have let down the very service members that they were talking about."

During his testimony, Gen. Milley explained he did recommend keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan despite claims President Biden did not recall being given this advice.

"They even if they did give the president all this advice, they still executed it poorly, and then when they were told to execute it without the proper resources, they failed to stand up to the very men and women that they talked about at the beginning of their of their statements," said Gen. Bolduc.

"So this this right now is an absolute show- a show to protect Biden, a show to continue to deceive the American people and really let down our service members."

"These three men should not be general officers or the secretary in our military today."

Meanwhile, despite widespread calls for his resignation, Gen. Milley reiterated he will not step down over Biden's refusal to adhere to his recommendation.

"My statutory responsibility is to provide legal advice or best military advice to the president," said Gen. Milley. "The president doesn't have to agree with that advice."

Gen. Bolduc expressed his angst over removing the generals and admirals who are not prepared to "fight and win" citing concerns over the enemy's potential empowerment if they are not removed.

"This is the American military. We can get this done," said Gen. Bolduc. "What we can't do is do it under these type of leaders because they won't allow the American service member to go in there and do their job, do it effectively, do it efficiently, get it done the right way, and that's why these guys have got to go."