Remote learning impact on children will be studied 'for decades to come': Domenech:

Fox News contributor and "The Federalist" publisher Ben Domenech joined "America Reports" Wednesday to rip the CDC for using stakeholder-suggested wording in school reopening guidance, arguing the decision to halt in-person learning at schools has created long-term mental and emotional damage for students.

BEN DOMENECH: You know who the biggest stakeholders are in this decision? It's the kids… who were affected by these decisions in a way that is not just anti-scientific, but is designed to bolster the interests of the most virulent and damaging strain of the Democratic coalition: The teachers unions… Who have made clear over the past year+ that they do not value the education of these children at all.

…

And I can't stress this strongly enough, the damage that has been done to these children, it's going to be the sort of thing that is the subject of research for decades to come, long after Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren and Randi Weingarten have departed from the political scene…

…

We are seeing the degradation, the destruction of these children's lives to a degree that we know from prior experience and from research that has been done and well-documented over the years, that…[the absence of] a year of in-person learning dramatically affects the outcomes for everyone's lives.