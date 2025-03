A Texas surgeon indicted by the Biden Justice Department for blowing the whistle on transgender medicine has been invited to attend President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Dr. Eithan Haim called the feeling "indescribable" after staring down the threat of a decade-long prison sentence.

"It's a hard thing to try to wrap into words," Haim told "Fox & Friends First" Monday.

The surgeon was invited as a guest of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., shortly after the Trump Department of Justice dropped the Biden-era case in January.

"I remember thinking to myself, 'One minute I'm facing 10 years in prison for a crime that was completely fabricated by the Department of Justice and then the next minute, I'm being invited by one of the most prominent conservative senators to the State of the Union.' So the way I feel, I would say it's indescribable."

Haim was the subject of an ongoing criminal case brought by the DOJ after he leaked documents to the media that revealed Texas Children's Hospital in Houston was performing transgender medical procedures on minors through May 2023. Hospital leadership had announced it had stopped providing sex-change surgeries and puberty blockers the year before, after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled it constituted child abuse under state law.

Haim pled not guilty to four felony counts related to the disclosure but, if found guilty, he could have been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He also faced a fine of up to $250,000.

Days after Trump's inauguration, Haim's attorney revealed the case was "dismissed with prejudice," meaning "the federal government can never again come after him for blowing the whistle" on the procedures.

"I think a lot of people imagined themselves that would be the hardest time to do it – when you're at the very beginning of your career," Haim said Monday.

"But, for me, it was one of those things that if I didn't do it, there would be no way I could call myself a doctor. How can I start my career knowing that I had not done the right thing when it mattered the most to these vulnerable children? So, it's kind of one of those things where it was the perfect time for my own career, even though it's a hard thing to do."

