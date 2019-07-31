Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

DNC's Perez jokes that voters should 'date multiple people at the same time' during primary

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
DNC chairman Tom Perez raised some eyebrows on Tuesday night-- in an apparent effort to remind voters to keep an open mind about who to choose in 2020-- by joking that they should  "date multiple people."

"We're gonna continue to get to know them, kick the tires, speed date," Perez told the crowd, prior to the CNN debate. "Date same people, date multiple people at the same time!"

He added, "I don't recommend that for other aspects of your life, but I do recommend that for this... Fall in love with multiple people, but in the end, we will have one nominee."

Perez also drew some attention during his passionate remarks on climate change, claiming that it "threatens our universe."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.