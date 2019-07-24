DNC chairman: Mueller laid out 'serious allegations', House must follow 'investigative leads'

While many have been critical of Robert Mueller's Capitol Hill appearance on Wednesday, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said the former special counsel's appearances could help the American people appreciate the "gravity" of the investigation.

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller laid out key details and allegations against President Trump both in his report and in his congressional testimony, Perez claimed Wednesday on "The Story."

"When Watergate first came to light, it took two years for the American public to appreciate the gravity of Watergate," he said.

"And, very few people -- and I understand why -- have had time to read the report... The report laid out some very serious allegations.

"We heard some very powerful testimony here about allegations of obstruction of justice. What they had to do here today, and continue to do in the weeks and months ahead is follow through on all the investigative leads."

On the prospect of future impeachment proceedings, Perez suggested Democrats take their time with any future probing of Trump.

"You don't act hastily," he said.

As a former prosecutor, Perez said he, "learned early on you gather the facts. And that's exactly what they're doing in the House."

He said lawmakers should next seek responses from former White House counsel Don McGahn and the president's onetime campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski.