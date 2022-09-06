'The View' hosts praise Biden's anti-'MAGA Republican' language: 'How is that divisive?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" hosts reacted to President Biden's recent remarks on Tuesday slamming "MAGA Republicans" as threats to democracy.

ABC's "The View" returned on Tuesday for a new season and co-host Joy Behar said the "MAGA crowd" was "so sensitive."

"Joe Biden, let me just remind people, that he's getting bipartisan passing of veterans health care, infrastruction, gun safety, COVID relief and climate change. You know he cares about red states, because a lot of red states are underwater right now. Look what's happening in Mississippi right now," she said.

"You have somebody who cares about everybody, how is that divisive? But they will twist and he will twist everything around so everything comes back to him," she continued, referring to former president Donald Trump.

BIDEN TURNS PA. POLICY SPEECH INTO POLITICAL EVENT, URGES AUDIENCE TO VOTE FOR SLATE OF DEMOCRAT CANDIDATES

New co-host and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on Biden's comments likening the "MAGA philosphy" to "semi-fascism."

"I take a little bit of issue with him broadly applying the term semi-fascism to Republicans," she said. Behar interjected and said "MAGA Republicans."

"I think Donald Trump is, I think the vast majority of his supporters are not. I think they are good people that want an economy that works for them, who saw more money in their paycheck under Donald Trump, and my fear is this, I think Biden wants to be a uniter but I don't think that speech was uniting," she said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin pushed back on Farah Griffin and said that a majority of Republicans believe Trump is the leader of the party.

NEW ‘THE VIEW’ HOST ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN WANTS TO BE VOICE OF TRUMP VOTERS

"60% to 70% of Republicans believe that Donald Trump is the leader of their party and so if you’re saying that he’s a fascist, what are they? If you are saying that he is a white supremacist, what are they? If you’re saying that he’s racist, what are they? Because if you follow someone that has hate in their heart, and I believe that he does, then you’re complicit in that. And you don’t get a pass on that," she argued.

Co-host Sara Haines emphasized that Biden was specifically talking about "MAGA" and said Biden's strategy was "smart."

"He's smartly playing to the independents because the independents are 41% of voters compared to only 28% of Democrats and Republicans, and so if you’re going for that middle ground, he just jumped nine points since July with independents. He’s playing a smart strategy," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a campaign-style speech on Thursday in Philadelphia, the president said "MAGA Republicans" were a threat to democracy and added that democracy was "under assault."

Biden, during a rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Monday, said "MAGA Republicans" in Congress were full of anger and hate.

"I want to be very clear up front, not every Republican is a MAGA Republican. Not every Republican embraces that extreme ideology," Biden said."I know because I've been able to work with mainstream Republicans in my whole career."

"But the extreme MAGA Republicans in Congress have chosen to go backwards, full of anger, violence, hate and division," he continued.