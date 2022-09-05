Biden takes aim again at 'MAGA Republicans' in Pennsylvania: 'This is a totally different party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania for the second time in less than a week and again condemned "MAGA Republicans" in a pitch to union workers outside Pittsburgh on Monday.

"This is not your father's Republican Party. This is a totally different party, man," Biden said in West Mifflin.

"We have a choice. Trump and the MAGA Republicans made their choice. We can choose to build a better America, or we can continue down this sliding path to oblivion to where we don’t want to go."

The president made the stop in Pennsylvania after a speech earlier in the day in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Both battleground states have critical senate races in the upcoming midterm elections that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate next year.

Biden appeared on Monday with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat facing off against Trump-backed Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"If I have to be in a foxhole, I want John Fetterman in there with me," Biden said.

BIDEN SAYS ‘MAGA REPUBLICANS’ THREATEN DEMOCRACY AS HE AND DEMS CRANK UP ANTI-TRUMP RHETORIC AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

The president's criticism of "MAGA Republicans" echoed comments he made in Philadelphia on Thursday, when he said that "MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards."

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden's speech on Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, calling it the "most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president."

"Vilifying 75 million citizens, plus another probably 75 to 150 if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and enemies of the state. You’re all enemies of the state," Trump told his supporters. "He’s the enemy of the state, if you want to know the truth."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was campaigning for Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee facing Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the governor's race.