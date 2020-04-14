Texas brothers convert distillery into hand sanitizer factory, donate 25K gallons so far

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two Iraq War veteran brothers converted their distillery into a hand sanitizer factory and hired furloughed workers in order to serve their community during the coronavirus crisis.

“We figured out a model that’s working so far and we’re able to keep all the donations going. Keep our lights on, keep our employees paid, and we’re up to 80 mostly furloughed bartenders and restaurant workers,” Travis Whitmeyer told “Fox & Friends First.”

“We’ll keep doing it as long as we need it,” Whitmeyer said.

Ever since the economy was shut down, putting people out of work, The Whitmeyer Distilling Co. kept their doors open. They’ve increased their hours, now operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Furthermore, they hired furloughed bartenders to bottle, package, and distribute bottles to the public for free.

The brewery has donated 25,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to people in need in their community.

Chris Whitmeyer said 6,100 gallons of hand sanitizer will go to the Texas Children's Hospital.

Whitmeyer explained that they were returning the favor for the phenomenal treatment that his 2-year-old daughter Elizabeth received at the facility three years ago.

“Our daughter Elizabeth had to spend two weeks in an intensive care unit with influenza. That was a very difficult situation for my wife and I and our entire family really. Texas Children really stepped up and saved her life.”

Whitmeyer said that their distillery was getting flooded with inquirers in need of hand sanitizer.

“We’re trying to help as many as we could, but [Texas Children Hospital] stuck out in particular,” Chris said.