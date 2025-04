It's getting it from the left, too.

Disney's remake of "Snow White" produced more carbon emissions than the most recent "Fast & Furious" film, according to a report by the progressive outlet The Guardian on Sunday, marking another negative headline for the poorly performing live-action film.

According to an analysis of over 250 Walt Disney Movie sets, "Snow White" and "The Little Mermaid" produced more pollution than any other Disney film made in the United Kingdom since 2019, when environmental reporting requirements first went into effect, according to the Guardian report.

The environmental reports show that combined, "Snow White" and "The Little Mermaid" produced more pollution than the annual amount produced by Birmingham and Luton airports. Each film generated more pollution than the annual totals for Blackpool Pleasure Beach and London’s O2 Arena, the site claimed.

The emissions for films shot in the U.K. are measured in tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or tCO2e.

A source close to Disney disclosed last year that a total of about 2,600 tCO2e "is right in line for what the emissions for a tentpole production should be," according to The Guardian.

"The Little Mermaid" nearly doubled that figure, producing 5,127 tons, while "Snow White" emitted approximately 3,153 tons — about 62% more than the 2,600-ton benchmark.

Environmental concerns weren't the only setbacks the film faced. "Snow White" was marred by controversy before and after the film was released, with its lead actress, Rachel Zegler, being involved in many of them.

Disney's apparent flip-flop on making the dwarfs' depiction more politically correct, Zegler's bashing of the original film's traditional themes and her public demonization of Trump supporters, and a year-long delay in its release soured the film's reputation before it even came out.

The studio’s remake of the 1937 animated classic suffered a dismal box office opening on the weekend of March 28, earning only $43 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada. This represented a huge drop-off from box office predictions in February that it would open to $85 million domestically.

The movie is on track to be a box office bomb for Disney, with estimates it could result in a $115 million loss for the company.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment.

