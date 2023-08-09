Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Culture
Published

Disney Style partners with gender-fluid influencer to market girls clothing: 'Minnie is ME'

TikTok influencer Seann Altman dressed as Minnie Mouse in the partnered content

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
close
What was Disney thinking?: Peachy Keenan Video

What was Disney thinking?: Peachy Keenan

Author Peachy Keenan weighs in on a California human trafficking bill, the military recruitment crisis and Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White on 'Fox News @ Night.'

The Walt Disney Co. and TikTok influencer Seann Altman – a biological male who identifies as gender-fluid – have joined forces to market girls' attire on social media in the latest move showing Disney's solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The promotional TikTok video posted for Disney Style, a division of the Walt Disney Co. that promotes its clothing and accessories and offers style inspiration to fans, features Altman dressed in a Minnie Mouse-style getup, complete with a red dress with a Mickey Mouse pattern, a white collar, black tights, a white petticoat and yellow heels. 

"Minnie is ME," Altman, who uses he/him pronouns, wrote on the post. "I fit right in with Mickey and his friends! @disneystyle."

DISNEY-OWNED ABC NEWS STORY ABOUT TRANSGENDER YOUNGSTER SPARKS INTENSE DEBATE: ‘IT’S SICKENING'

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse pose for a photo during a Disney On Ice red carpet at Auditorio Nacional on July 5, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.  (Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

To top off the look, Altman added in a belt, white lacy gloves, and a watch before putting on red lipstick and styling his hair in dual buns on either side of his head to channel the iconic "Minnie Mouse ears" look.

"I look just like Minnie Mouse!" Altman enthused. "But something's missing…" He added a big red bow to his hair to further channel the Disney icon.

The post includes a paid partnership with Disney Style, who shared the video to its own TikTok account with the caption, "a minnie moment" with the "heart hands" emoji.

NEW LIVE-ACTION ‘SNOW WHITE’ DUMPS SEVEN DWARVES FOR SEVEN MULTI-RACIAL, MIXED GENDER ‘MAGICAL CREATURES’

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney, Altman and a representative of Altman for comment, but did not hear back.

The development comes months after a TikTok showed a biological male dressed as the "Fairy Godmother's Apprentice" while selling dresses to kids at Disneyland's Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

The video, posted by a mom documenting her Disneyland trip, garnered millions of views and received mixed reactions across social media at the time.

DISNEY-OWNED ABC NEWS PROFILES CHILD IDENTIFYING AS TRANSGENDER AT 3-YEARS-OLD: ‘I’M A GIRL PERSON'

A crowd in front of the castle at Disney World, which is at war with DeSantis

Disney previously lost its self-governing status after being outspoken about Florida's Parental Rights in Education law – coined by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. (Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy)

It also comes on the heels of last year's contentious battle with officials over Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill, erroneously nicknamed by critics the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The fight, which prompted Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to revoke Disney's self-governing status, extended into this year as well.

Additionally, the entertainment giant has injected LGBTQ+ elements into its programming, including a non-binary character in this year's animated film "Elemental." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TikTok of male Disney staffer dressed as a 'Fairy Godmother's Apprentice' goes viral Video

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.