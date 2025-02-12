Disney+ to change content warnings before old movies like 'Peter Pan' as DEI strategy loses steam

Disney+ is reportedly making changes to their content warning displayed before old movies such as "Peter Pan" and "Dumbo" as the company looks to reshape their DEI strategy, according to a report by Variety on Tuesday.

Old Disney films currently streaming on Disney+ display content warnings at the beginning to warn viewers of racially insensitive content, if Disney feels it's warranted.

The current content warning placed before such movies notes that the film "includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of peoples or cultures." The new version of the content warning reads: "This program is presented as originally created and may contain stereotypes or negative depictions."

DISNEY DROPS TWO DEI PROGRAMS IN LATEST SEC FILING AS INVESTORS PRESSURE COMPANY TO DO MORE

Axios first reported the change.

In Oct. 2020, Disney decided to update their 2019 content warning to make the message even more inclusive than the prior iteration.

The 2020 version read: "This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together. Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe."

Disney later scrapped this iteration and reverted to the shorter 2019 version.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Stephen Kent, media director for the Consumer Choice Center, told Fox News Digital what he thinks this change in course means for Disney.

"Disney may have finally gotten tired of losing. This is a remarkable course adjustment and evidence of how politics can reshape culture overnight. CEO Bob Iger has always been far more shrewd and practical than Disney's critics acknowledge. It is unlikely he had any reservations about dumping the divisive DEI mindset ushered in by his predecessor, Bob Chapek, who took over in 2020 from Iger and spoiled the company's brand even worse before being ousted in 2022," Kent said.

Kent also claimed that this course correction on DEI policies from Disney is not limited to just content warning updates, but can also be seen even in their theme parks.

"If you want to see how Disney is changing gears, consider that they are only now adding the beloved Luke Skywalker character to their Star Wars park after five years being open. Most consumers didn't want to meet Disney's new and commercially unpopular Star Wars characters like Rey. Fans always wanted their photo with Luke Skywalker, and now they can have it. Make no mistake, these things are connected," Kent claimed.

Fox News Digital reached out to Disney for comment.