Biden administration is taking an alarming step into the totalitarian playbook: D'Souza

Dinesh D'Souza commented on what he called an alarming trend he's observed under the Biden administration on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday.

DINESH D'SOUZA: What I find really remarkable is that there seems to be an embedded point of view inside the Biden administration that America has now somehow become under Biden, a one-party state. And what I mean by that is that with the one-party state goes one perspective — a party line in thinking about issues. And so if you fall outside the party line, they don't just want to ostracize you or deplatform you or excommunicate you. They want to actually brand you an enemy of the state.

…

Now, they're very far from this point of view becoming established or consolidated. But if it is, just think what a short step it is to essentially start locking people up, setting up camps, basically treating people as if they deserve to be somehow shut down because they represent a danger to the country's national security. But this seems to be the operating premise of the Biden administration.

