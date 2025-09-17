DHS Secretary Noem says Kirk’s last text to her warned about threat of illegal immigration in big cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem appeared on the New York Post's "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine" on Wednesday, revealing her last communication with Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk before he was assassinated last week.

Noem told Devine that her last communication with Kirk was the day before his murder, and that, unfortunately, she had missed the message while she was traveling for work in a different time zone.

"The last message he had texted me was the day before he passed away, and it said we have to hold these mayors and local officials accountable for what they're doing," she revealed. "I think he was watching across this country as people were continuing to be victimized by illegal criminal activity, and he wanted someone to be held accountable."

Kirk, 31, a father of two, was shot and killed Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The TPUSA founder was struck in the neck as he spoke to a large crowd from under a white pop-up tent. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead that afternoon.

The DHS secretary opened up about how she felt after missing Kirk's final message to her, expressing that while she felt bad, she believed Kirk knew that she was "on it."

"I was traveling, in meetings in a different time zone, and I didn't see it and missed it, and I will always feel bad that I didn't respond because I would have said, 'Absolutely, I'm on it,' which I am, but I think he knew that," she recalled.

Devine asked Noem what she thought of Democrats demanding that media figures and politicians commenting on Kirk's assassination call out political violence from "both sides" of the aisle. The host said she believed political violence had been carried out "by the left on conservatives almost entirely."

"What do you think about that? And can anything be done?" Devine asked.

"It can be," the DHS secretary replied. "I think we are incredibly blessed that we have a president that speaks truth. To have someone that sits in that office and is out with people that will speak the truth to what is really happening in this country is powerful."

Noem argued that the American people are "waking up" following Kirk's assassination and that DHS will continue to "be bold" in calling the situation as it sees it.

"They're not going to get the truth … unless they do their research and unless they know, and they know that this has been an attack from liberal, leftist, extremist, radicalized individuals against conservatives trying to silence them," she told Devine.

"And we'll continue to be bold in saying that because until eyes are opened up to what's really happening in this country and how it's changing, we can't do better."