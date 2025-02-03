DHS Secretary Noem gives helicopter, horseback tour of agents' enhanced border measures

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is letting Border Patrol know she's willing to ride alongside them as they clamp down on the illegal immigration crisis plaguing the country.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones caught up with Noem in Del Rio, Texas, to take a helicopter and horseback tour to survey the southern border.

"Some of the agents we rode with today were the ones that were falsely accused of whipping those Haitian migrants," she said, referring to a 2021 incident that prompted former President Biden and other top Democrats to falsely accuse border agents of the heinous act.

WISCONSIN MAN ACCUSED OF IMPERSONATING US BORDER PATROL AGENT TWICE IN ONE WEEK

"So, to ride with them today and have them know that their leadership has their back, I think is critically important," she continued. "The last leadership team at DHS and Mayorkas, he rode over them. I think it's important today that they know I ride with them."

Trump officials – including Noem – have been spearheading crackdowns on illegal immigration in the U.S., particularly measures to round up illegal migrant criminals for deportation.

Shortly after being confirmed to her post, she joined immigration raids in New York City to nab such criminals.

NOEM SAYS ‘WORST OF THE WORST’ ARRESTED IN NYC RAID TARGETING CRIMINAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

A lack of funding and government's previous unwillingness to listen, she said, made things more difficult for ICE agents, something the Trump administration aims to rectify.

"The hundreds of billions of dollars this country spends, and we're not giving our law enforcement the tools they need to be successful. These guys need more assets for their horse patrol program. They'd like to be able to train their agents to be more nimble," she said, explaining that border agents near Canada are in need of snow tires for their vehicles.

"For God's sakes, they're in Vermont in the middle of wintertime. They can't get snow tires on their vehicles. Talking to some of the investigators within ICE and they need their thermals so they can operate at night and truly see what's going on," she told Jones.

Noem said she's meeting with agents on the ground to learn what they need to protect the borders.

"That will help me do a better job making sure we're keeping America safe and fulfilling what President Trump has promised."