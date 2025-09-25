Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

DHS rebukes 'disgusting smear' by NBC after claim ICE used autistic child to pressure father's surrender

NBC News later corrected report on Massachusetts incident involving 5-year-old

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
DHS sets the record straight on false NBC report: 'Disgusting smear' Video

DHS sets the record straight on false NBC report: 'Disgusting smear'

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the investigation into a deadly shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas and an NBC report falsely claiming ICE used an autistic girl as bait to arrest her dad.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin set the record straight Thursday after a recent NBC News report claimed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) used a 5-year-old girl with autism to pressure her father, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, to surrender.

"This is a disgusting smear," she said on "Fox & Friends." 

McLaughlin said the reporter informed her of the allegations against ICE, which she immediately rejected and urged him to hold until official information was available.

She also warned against spreading misinformation that vilifies law enforcement.

DHS REJECTS NBC REPORT CLAIMING ICE USED 5-YEAR-OLD AUTISTIC GIRL AS BAIT TO ARREST FATHER

DHS Asst. Secretary Tricia McLaughlin and an ICE agent

Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin (left) discussed a later-corrected NBC News article that alleged ICE agents used a child with autism to pressure her father to surrender. (DHS (left); ICE (right))

"The truth… is that this individual who was a target of our law enforcement operation had past criminal convictions for domestic violence and strangulation. He was pulled over by our ICE law enforcement officers in a proper stop. He went off to flee from the vehicle, giving the double bird to our law enforcement and stranding his 5-year-old daughter," she said.

"Our law enforcement conducted themselves with total professionalism. They stayed with that 5-year-old daughter to make sure she was okay until she was in proper care." 

McLaughlin continued: "Keep in mind, these men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, and they are sons and daughters. These are people who just want to go home to their families at night and serve our great nation."

‘VILE LIE’: TRUMP OFFICIAL DRILLS SQUAD MEMBER FOR ANTI-ICE POST AS ATTACKS INCREASE

ICE officers with logos on gear

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, along with other federal law enforcement agencies, attend a pre-enforcement meeting in Chicago on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. The Trump administration has emphasized illegal immigration as a policy priority. (Christopher Dilts/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The controversy stemmed from video obtained by Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra, showing the young girl sitting beside a law enforcement SUV, holding a bottle, while surrounded by several male officers outside her home in Leominster, Mass., last Tuesday.

NBC reported that the father, Edwards Hip Mejia, told his wife he believed he was being followed and drove home. Once there, he allegedly ran toward the parking lot, but agents "grabbed" their daughter, the wife told Telemundo.

The mother can be heard telling officers her daughter is on the spectrum and demanding her return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Border Patrol veteran slams Dem leaders for ‘fanning the flames’ with anti-ICE rhetoric Video

The Sept. 23 article, originally titled "ICE held 5-year-old autistic girl in Massachusetts to pressure father to surrender, family says," was later updated with the headline, "Video shows ICE with 5-year-old girl while agents attempt to arrest her father."

A correction was added later Tuesday: "An earlier version of this article mischaracterized the activities of ICE agents in the video. The article has been updated."

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue