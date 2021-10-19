DHS' New York Airport flights proves US taxpayer funding 'final step of human trafficking:' 'The Five'

The Biden administration is using federal taxpayer money to facilitate the final leg of international human trafficking, the panel on "The Five" said, after the New York Post captured video of charter flights packed with border-crossing migrants landing at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York in the middle of the night.

From White Plains, the migrants have reportedly been bused to other sites in New York and New Jersey, with the Post reporting one incident involving a charter bus full of migrants leaving the airport and zooming well over the speed limit on the passenger-cars-only Hutchinson River Parkway bound for the Throgs Neck Bridge.

Another recent flight landed at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida in the middle of the night, after which buses of migrants were taken several hours westward to Apalachicola.

Co-host Greg Gutfeld questioned the timing of these flights, as there is usually no air traffic coming through Westchester in those hours.

Gutfeld said the Department of Homeland Security isn't doing so to hide from the mainstream media, which he remarked wouldn't report on the flights.

"Why do you think the flights were at night? They did the flights because of Fox, that is my theory," he said.

The White House didn't deny the Post report of the clandestine flights into Westchester County – with the paper tabulating as many as 2,000 migrants having come through the suburban airstrip along the Connecticut border.

"Anybody that does something in secret, they are not proud of that. No one is proud of what you are doing in secret in the middle of the night. Joe knows he’s wrong," co-host Jesse Watters said. "He feels guilty about it, that is why he’s hiding this like a coward – Own it."

Watters said it appears Biden is engaging in human trafficking and letting the American people pay for it – remarking that with the administration's track record in vetting Afghan refugees, there is no way the feds have factually concluded the people they are uniting the migrant youth with are their true parents or guardian.

"This is taxpayer funded human trafficking. Who are these people they are giving them to? Who are the agencies receiving the teenagers? Who are they? [Jen Psaki] can’t answer that question and she needs to be asked that question," he said, adding that American citizens cannot easily fly commercially because of Biden's vaccine mandate and other issues facing the industry – but the migrants have been chaperoned with ease.

"He’s advertising, ‘cross our border if you are under 18, we’ll fly you to Miami or New York’.," he said.

Co-host Katie Pavlich echoed the human trafficking point, "the American taxpayer is subsidizing … the final leg of human trafficking."

She explained that South American entities begin the process with is then handed off to the Mexican drug cartels controlling much of their side of the U.S. border, and finally into the hands of DHS in places like McAllen.

The panel further noted that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had taken notice and drafted the Stop the SURGE Act – which would create new "ports of entry" for migrants in liberal enclaves near St. Albans, Vermont, and Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts – instead of overwhelming communities in his state.