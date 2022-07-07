DeVos on teachers' union's proposal to change 'mothers' to 'birthing parents': 'Families won't stand for it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos slammed the far-left's push to infiltrate the classroom, warning Thursday that parents have "awakened" post-pandemic.

DeVos discussed the nationwide parental push to have more influence in their kids' schools to counter "progressive" ideology.

"It has been a progressive ideology that has been seeded in the system, the K-12 system, for decades, and it's finally coming to the fore," DeVos told Brian Kilmeade. "People are finally knowing and understanding and realizing what has been the march that has been happening, and thankfully… families have awakened, and they're not going to stand for it."

"We're seeing in states across the country… actions being taken around demanding transparency on curriculum and transparency on finances and giving families the economic freedom by having the money for their child, follow their child to where they want their child to go to school," she continued.

Devos' remarks come after the National Education Association teachers union (NEA) proposed a change to alter the word "mother" in contracts to "birthing parent" instead. The move comes in an effort to be more "inclusive" to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We trail the world, the rest of our peers around the world," DeVos said. "We're 37th in math, 18th in science, and 13th in reading, and this was before COVID struck."

"What we need to do is have kids focused again on being kids, first of all, and learning how to do the things that they're going to need to have as tools when they grow up into adulthood, not focus on all of this ideology," she continued.

The vote to pass the resolution was expected to take place on Wednesday, but it remains unclear if it passed.