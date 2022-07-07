Expand / Collapse search
Published

DeVos on teachers' union's proposal to change 'mothers' to 'birthing parents': 'Families won't stand for it'

National Education Association under fire for proposing to change 'mother' to 'birthing parent' in contracts

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Former Education Secretary DeVos warns against 'progressive' education policies: 'Families have awakened' Video

Former Education Secretary DeVos warns against 'progressive' education policies: 'Families have awakened'

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos joined the 'Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss the role of education in politics and how COVID impacted the push for parental influence in the classroom.

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos slammed the far-left's push to infiltrate the classroom, warning Thursday that parents have "awakened" post-pandemic. 

DeVos discussed the nationwide parental push to have more influence in their kids' schools to counter "progressive" ideology. 

"It has been a progressive ideology that has been seeded in the system, the K-12 system, for decades, and it's finally coming to the fore," DeVos told Brian Kilmeade. "People are finally knowing and understanding and realizing what has been the march that has been happening, and thankfully… families have awakened, and they're not going to stand for it."

REPUBLICANS EXPOSE ‘UNCOMMON’ CDC, TEACHERS' UNION TIES ON COVID SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDANCE IN REPORT

"We're seeing in states across the country… actions being taken around demanding transparency on curriculum and transparency on finances and giving families the economic freedom by having the money for their child, follow their child to where they want their child to go to school," she continued.

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visits a yeshiva, the Darchei Torah Boys School, on May 16, 2018 in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City. 

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visits a yeshiva, the Darchei Torah Boys School, on May 16, 2018 in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of the Queens borough in New York City.  (Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Devos' remarks come after the National Education Association teachers union (NEA) proposed a change to alter the word "mother" in contracts to "birthing parent" instead. The move comes in an effort to be more "inclusive" to the LGBTQIA+ community. 

Parents slam NEA initiative to rename mothers 'birthing parents': 'These are deeply out-of-touch ideologues' Video

"We trail the world, the rest of our peers around the world," DeVos said. "We're 37th in math, 18th in science, and 13th in reading, and this was before COVID struck."

"What we need to do is have kids focused again on being kids, first of all, and learning how to do the things that they're going to need to have as tools when they grow up into adulthood, not focus on all of this ideology," she continued. 

The vote to pass the resolution was expected to take place on Wednesday, but it remains unclear if it passed. 

