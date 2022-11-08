Beto O'Rourke, Stacey Abrams razzed after repeated losses: ‘They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire’

Democrats Beto O'Rourke and Stacey Abrams were mocked Tuesday night after their losses to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, respectively.

O'Rourke, the former congressman who became a media darling during his 2018 campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., has now lost races for the Senate, presidency, and governorship all within the past four years. Abrams, who argued without evidence that her 2018 election loss to Kemp was illegitimate, was rejected by the voters of Georgia by a wider margin in the 2022 rematch.

O’Rourke and Abrams were dubbed "superstar losers" in The Atlantic last week for being "among the country’s best-known political figures" who "have become so well known not by winning big elections but by losing them."

The pair were mercilessly razzed on Twitter when their races were called on Election Day.

"It's amazing how much money Democratic voters waste on social media stars in clearly unwinnable races, doing nothing but enriching Dem consultants. $75m on Beto. $70m on Demings. $11m on MTG's opponent (someone named Marcus Flowers). At least Dem consultants got new boats," Glenn Greenwald tweeted.

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, tweeted, "I legit love Beto running for office and I hope he never stops."

Will Cain, co-host of Fox and Friends, also mocked O'Rourke's electoral failures. "Senator O’Rourke. No. President O’Rourke. Nope. Governor O’Rourke. Nah. What’s next for Beto?" he wrote.

Tim Young, a conservative comedian, pointed out how much money O'Rourke has wasted in his failed gambits for elected office.

"Between his Senate and Governor's races, Beto has wasted roughly $140 million in Democrat fundraising... Congrats!," he wrote.

"Beto O'Rourke losing an election is one of those holiday season traditions that really makes you nostalgic," joked Mediaite's Caleb Howe.

Abrams was also not spared on Twitter for her second consecutive loss.

"Congrats to Stacey Abrams for winning a second term as imaginary Governor of Georgia!" Young joked.

Columnist for Red State Buzz Patterson tweeted, "Stacey Abrams conceded! For the first time."

"Stacey Abrams just got stomped by nine points and I can't wait for her victory speech," joked Substack writer Jim Treacher.

Allie Beth Stuckey, a conservative social media influencer, pointed out that increased media support does not necessarily equal electoral success.

"Stacey Abrams's loss is yet another reminder that most people *do not care* about celebrity or media support. She had every influencer in her pocket and STILL LOST. Good riddance," she tweeted.

When Abrams' race was called, Greenwald tweeted, "And there goes another $105m in Dem money up in smoke. Maybe liberals online can be told to direct their cash to competitive races rather than ones based on the fun social media stars always on The View? Wonder how rich Dem consultants got in this race?"

"Looks like Charlie Crist, Stacey Abrams, and Beto O'Rourke are going to have to get real jobs now. Just kidding! They're all going to find new grifts fueled by the dumb Democrat money. We should wish them all luck. They're amazing at setting Democrat money on fire," wrote Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat Crist, who has run as a Republican, Independent and Democrat for House, Senate and Governor, by double digits in a race that was called early.