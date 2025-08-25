Expand / Collapse search
Despite bans, DEI remains widespread in college hiring, analysis shows

Analysis of over 10,000 university positions shows continued use across STEM, humanities and social sciences

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Caught on Camera: University of Iowa official brags about skirting a ban on DEI Video

Caught on Camera: University of Iowa official brags about skirting a ban on DEI

An official in the University of Iowa admits in new undercover video that she and others at the university are actively "finding ways to operate around" new directives intended to end the practice of reverse discrimination in the name of DEI. 

A new analysis finds that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is still widely used in the faculty hiring process for higher education.

The analysis, released in July by the nonpartisan Heterodox Academy, reviewed more than 10,000 faculty job advertisements from the 2024-25 higher education hiring cycle in the U.S. It found that 22.3% of them asked for DEI statements or other DEI-related materials.

Private universities led the way, with 28.6% of job postings requesting DEI statements, compared with 19% at public institutions.

WATCH: DEI STILL IN PLACE AS COLLEGE 'FINDING WAYS' AROUND BAN, OFFICIAL ADMITS: 'PROUD OF THE FIGHT'

Students in a classroom

A new analysis claims that DEI is still extensively prevalent in the faculty hiring process for higher education.  (JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

The report attributed the difference to "recent legislation barring public institutions from requesting DEI statements from applicants for faculty jobs."

President Donald Trump signed several executive orders targeting DEI, with a January order requiring the attorney general and secretary of education to identify potential civil compliance investigations among institutions of higher education with endowments over $1 billion and, accordingly, develop action plans to "deter DEI programs or principles that constitute illegal discrimination or preferences."

Public universities along the coasts asked for DEI statements far more often than those in the Midwest and Southeast, the analysis found. Among Baccalaureate Colleges—institutions that primarily award bachelor’s degrees—42.8% of job postings included DEI requests.

By discipline, jobs in STEM fields required DEI statements 25.5% of the time, compared with 23.5% in the humanities and 24.8% in the social sciences.

WATCH: DEI EFFORTS WERE REBRANDED AT 2 RED-STATE COLLEGES TO SKIRT TRUMP ORDERS, STAFFERS ADMIT

President Donald Trump makes FIFA announcement

President Donald Trump has issued various executive orders targeting DEI. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The analysis concluded that these figures are "challenging perceptions that DEI concerns are limited to certain disciplines."

It also noted that institutions are inserting DEI in different parts of their job ads. Some required a standalone DEI statement, while others asked applicants to include it in a cover letter or teaching philosophy.

Fox News Digital reached out to Heterodox Academy for comment. 

DEI graphic

Jobs for faculty in the STEM fields requested DEI statements 25.5% of the time, while the humanities asked for it 23.5% of the time and social sciences requested it 24.8% of the time.  (Fox News)

Fox News’ Aubrie Spady contributed to this report. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

