Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

DeSantis calls out California crime, says he met series of mugging victims: Why is this 'acceptable?'

DeSantis' debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to take place on Nov. 30

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Ron DeSantis: 'California represents the petri dish of American leftism' Video

Ron DeSantis: 'California represents the petri dish of American leftism'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joins 'Sunday Morning Futures' to discuss his upcoming debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his observations from his recent visit to California.

The stage is set for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to face off against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a 90-minute debate hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity next month, and comparisons between the two renowned politicians' states are already swirling.

In one corner, Newsom hails California as the "true freedom state," pointing to his crackdowns on some school districts who sought to censor materials they deemed inappropriate for students.

In the other, DeSantis points to the number of people fleeing the Golden State for Florida and touts his record of protecting parents' rights and creating the anti-California.

NEWSOM CLAIMS DESANTIS TOOK ‘BAIT’ IN AGREEING TO DEBATE ‘GUY’ WHO ISN'T EVEN RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The two will spar in a Nov. 30 debate hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity. (Getty)

"I was born and raised in Florida. I never saw a California license plate in my life growing up," he told FOX News' Maria Bartiromo Sunday.

"Yet I become governor, and we start seeing all these California license plates in the state of Florida and a lot of my voters got a little concerned because they didn't know if they were going to vote the same way Californians vote," he continued after a moment. 

"It turns out they were disaffected from the policies: the COVID lockdowns, the schools doing indoctrination, denying parents rights, the crime…"

Following the point about crime in California, he went on to say he and Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis encountered "six or seven" people who had been mugged in the southern part of the state within the last year.

SEAN HANNITY TO MODERATE GROUNDBREAKING DEBATE BETWEEN GOVERNORS NEWSOM, DESANTIS

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida gov. Ron DeSantis continues to tout his state as the anti-California. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"When has that ever been acceptable?" he asked, adding that the Democrat-led state has gotten "all the big things wrong."

The Florida Republican is set to spar with Newsom after a long history of trading insults in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, widespread speculation swirls that Newsom could become a 2024 hopeful and even soar to the top of the ticket. Many consider Newsom's agreement to the debate to be a strong signal to voters that he is weighing the decision heavily.

NEWSOM OFFERS SURPRISING RESPONSE TO TRUMP INDICTMENT

Newsom smirks at news conference in Sacramento

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., has taken aim at DeSantis multiple times. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

He attended the second GOP presidential primary debate in Simi Valley on behalf of President Biden's re-election campaign last Wednesday where he sat down with FOX News' Sean Hannity afterward and provided a recap.

"Under any circumstances at all, yes or no, will you ever accept the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2024?" Hannity asked.

Newsom, after fumbling around the question, finally responded, "No. It's hypothetical. It's ridiculous."  

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hannity to Newsom on 2024: Will you ever accept the Democratic nomination? Video

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.