Sean Hannity to moderate groundbreaking debate between Governors Newsom, DeSantis

FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will moderate a red vs. blue state debate between Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, FOX News Media announced Monday.

The 90-minute event will air at 9 p.m. ET on Nov. 30 in Georgia, marking the first time the two prominent governors will face off in a debate.

"I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American," Hannity said.

During Hannity’s June exclusive with Gov. Newsom, the FOX News veteran first raised the prospect of the California Democrat debating DeSantis, who officially signed on to participate in July.

"Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where — we’ll do it," DeSantis said after Newsom agreed.

Newsom, who has sparked 2024 presidential speculation but has said he would not run against fellow Democrat President Biden, has repeatedly challenged DeSantis to debate on varying issues; the first was in September 2022 with regard to migrants flights to the Massachusetts liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, a move that forced discussion on sanctuary immigration policies.

"Hannity" ended August as the No. 1 cable news in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 and averages 2.4 million viewers each night year-to-date, routinely ranking in the top five programs overall.

During Hannity’s legendary career, he has interviewed everyone from former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson and Michael Moore.

FOX News Media is also hosting Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate from 9-11 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. FOX News anchor Dana Perino, FOX Business host Stuart Varney and Univision’s Ilia Calderón will co-moderate.

