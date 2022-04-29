Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DeSantis on Florida's surgeon general: If you're being attacked by media, I know you're doing a hell of a job

DeSantis praises the Florida surgeon general's work for standing up to radical COVID-19 policies

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida’s surgeon general is the ‘anti-Fauci’: Gov. Desantis Video

Florida’s surgeon general is the ‘anti-Fauci’: Gov. Desantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis tells Laura Ingraham that if he had his druthers, you take him and you'd chuck him across the Potomic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo discussed how Florida's open COVID-19 policies proved more effective than lockdown in many Democratic states Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida.

RON DESANTIS: We want people to have fun. But at the same time they're doing that, they are appealing the judge in Florida's decision so that they can get the mask mandate on airplanes, reinstituted. And literally, you saw how many people — the flight attendants were crying tears of joy. The passengers were so excited. And this is what they do. I do got to say something about the surgeon general. He's the anti-Fauci. He actually stands up and speaks the truth. 

He doesn't care what the narrative is. He will tell the truth about all these different issues. And you know what I tell them? I don't always see everything you do day to day. But if you're being attacked by NBC and CNN, I know you're doing a hell of a job. 

If I had my druthers, you know, you'd take him and you'd chuck him across the Potomac. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.