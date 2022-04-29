DeSantis on Florida's surgeon general: If you're being attacked by media, I know you're doing a hell of a job

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo discussed how Florida's open COVID-19 policies proved more effective than lockdown in many Democratic states Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida.

RON DESANTIS: We want people to have fun. But at the same time they're doing that, they are appealing the judge in Florida's decision so that they can get the mask mandate on airplanes, reinstituted. And literally, you saw how many people — the flight attendants were crying tears of joy. The passengers were so excited. And this is what they do. I do got to say something about the surgeon general. He's the anti-Fauci. He actually stands up and speaks the truth.

He doesn't care what the narrative is. He will tell the truth about all these different issues. And you know what I tell them? I don't always see everything you do day to day. But if you're being attacked by NBC and CNN, I know you're doing a hell of a job.

…

If I had my druthers, you know, you'd take him and you'd chuck him across the Potomac.

