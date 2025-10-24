Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Deputy attorney general issues fiery warning to Pelosi over 'illegal' threat to arrest ICE agents

Todd Blanche sends letter to California officials after former House speaker threatens agent arrests

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
close
Pelosi sparks outrage after urging local police to arrest ICE agents Video

Pelosi sparks outrage after urging local police to arrest ICE agents

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s controversial comments calling on local police to arrest ICE agents.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s comments calling for the arrest of federal ICE agents drew fiery criticism Friday and a letter of warning from the Trump administration. 

Rep. Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement earlier this week that local police could "arrest federal agents if they break California law."

"And if they are convicted, the President cannot pardon them," Pelosi and Rep. Kevin Mullin said in a joint statement.

Rep. Pelosi’s warning is part of a growing effort among Democrats to challenge federal immigration enforcement as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche pushed back. He said local officers have no authority to detain federal officers carrying out their duties.

PRITZKER CLAIMS YOU 'CAN'T BELIEVE ANYTHING ICE IS DOING,' SUGGESTS IT'S COMMITTING 'FELONIES'

Nancy Pelosi speaks at a prayer rally outside St. Mark’s Episcopal Church

Rep. Nancy Pelosi speaks during a rally at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 9 as the federal government shutdown entered its ninth day. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"You cannot touch federal agents when they’re doing their job," Blanche said on "Fox & Friends" Friday.

"That’s something that they know. It’s something that we reminded them of last night, because if you do, you’re committing a crime."

Blanche was referring to a letter he sent Thursday to top California officials, including Pelosi and Gov. Gavin Newsom, warning them not to interfere with federal law enforcement operations. The letter stated that arresting federal agents during official duties is "illegal and futile."

DOJ WARNS CALIFORNIA OFFICIALS TO 'STAND DOWN OR FACE PROSECUTION' AFTER THREATS TO ARREST ICE AGENTS

Pelosi’s comments follow similar criticism of ICE operations from other Democratic leaders, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

"If you're an ICE agent, and you do these things, we think you ought to be held accountable. And yet no one in Washington, no one above them, no supervisor, no inspector general is holding anybody accountable," Pritzker said on "Special Report" Thursday.

"There literally haven't been any suspensions or firings for the terrible things that they've done," he added.

5 TIMES DEMOCRATS BLASTED ICE WITH HARSH RHETORIC

Blanche said the comments from Pelosi and Pritzker undermine the administration’s mission to make the country safer.

"What the congresswoman did yesterday, what the governor of Illinois said yesterday, does nothing but harm this country," Blanche said.

Pritzker also accused ICE agents of racial profiling rather than focusing on removing violent criminals.

Todd Blanche speaks during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for U.S. deputy attorney general.

Todd Blanche, nominee for U.S. deputy attorney general, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on February 12. (Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Blanche rejected that claim, defending the agency’s actions and calling the accusations "disgusting."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our law enforcement officers are not violating the Constitution," Blanche said.

"These false claims that our ICE agents, that our federal law enforcement officers are somehow racial profiling or doing the wrong thing in executing and doing their jobs. And courts have said that we're right, and the Democrats are wrong."

Pelosi explodes on reporter: 'Shut up!' Video

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

Close modal

Continue