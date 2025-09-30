Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

JB Pritzker says ICE ‘harassing people for not being white’

Democratic governor criticizes Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics in Chicago

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Federal troops arrived in Chicago over the weekend as part of the Trump administration's broader push to crack down on illegal immigration. 

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Monday accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers of harassing people "for not being white." 

Speaking at a press conference alongside Chicago Mayor Brandon, the Democratic governor lambasted the Trump administration for sending in federal agents into the Windy City over the weekend. 

TRUMP OFFICIALS SLAM BLUE STATE GOVERNOR FOR IGNORING CHAOTIC ANTI-ICE ‘RIOTERS’ DISRUPTING OPERATION

JB Pritzker holds a press conference

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks during a press conference amid reports of federal deployments to Chicago Sept. 2, 2025.  (Kamil Krazaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

"Donald Trump and [DHS Secretary] Kristi Noem and [White House Border Czar] said they were targeting the worst of the worst criminals. They lie and they continue to lie," Pritzker said, adding that "Sixty percent of the individuals that ICE has taken in Illinois this year have no criminal convictions of any kind." 

JB Pritzker delivers remarks in D.C.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the office of The Center for American Progress event March 18, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"ICE is running around the Loop harassing people for not being white. Just a year ago, that was illegal in the United States. Now, ICE is making it commonplace. That’s not making America great." 

ICE RIPS PRITZKER FOR ‘SIDING WITH CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN’ AFTER OFFICER DRAGGED, SUSPECT SHOT DEAD

The governor’s comments come after masked federal agents were spotted in downtown Chicago on Sunday – flouting the mayor’s recent executive order barring masks by all law enforcement – and the hundreds of immigrants that the federal government says it has detained in its sweep have underscored local leaders' limitations against presidential authority.

Split image of President Donald Trump pointing during remarks and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaking at a press conference in Chicago.

President Donald Trump and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker traded sharp words as Trump floated deploying National Guard troops to Chicago and Pritzker vowed to fight the move in court. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago has become a target of the Trump administration because of a city ordinance prohibiting city employees, including police, from assisting with federal immigration enforcement.

Trump, a Republican, aims to deport record numbers of immigrants in the U.S. illegally, which he says is needed because of high levels of illegal border crossings under his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Reuters contributed to this report.

