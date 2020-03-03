Dems stoked revolution and got Bernie Sanders: 'Enjoy your dumpster fire' says Tomi Lahren

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren does not have a lot of sympathy for Democrats, who are concerned that their party is on the cusp of nominating self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"You did this to yourselves," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts." "You wanted resistance. You wanted flash, pizzazz, anger and a revolution. And looky here, now you've got it. So enjoy your dumpster fire."

Ahead of the votes of Democrats in 15 states and territories on Super Tuesday, the RealClearPolitics average of polls in the Democratic primary race show Sanders leading the field at 27 percent.

"The DNC and Democratic establishment is expressing concern over Bernie's success," noted Lahren. "They don't want a Castro-sympathizing, Iron Curtain-honeymooning socialist as the candidate to take on Donald Trump.

"But what annoys me most about this Democratic establishment heartburn is that they act like they didn't create it," said Lahren, pointing to remarks from Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez in 2018, who embraced freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as the "future of the party."

"I have three kids. Two of them are daughters — one just graduated college, one who is in college," said Perez said on "The Bill Press Show." "And they were both texting me about their excitement over Alexandria because she really — she represents the future of our party."

"When the head of the DNC refers to AOC as the future, he can't really come back two years later and panic over Bernie Sanders potentially being your nominee," argued Lahren.

And, it was not only the DNC encouraging the fringe elements of the party, said Lahren. She holds the entire Democratic party responsible for stoking radicalism and "nonsensical" activism ever since President Trump won the 2016 election.

TOP REPUBLICAN POLLSTER: THIS MAY BE BERNIE SANDERS' BIG CHALLENGE ON SUPER TUESDAY

"Don't forget the other elected Democrats like Kamala [Harris] and [Cory] Booker, who signed on to radical ideas like the Green New Deal, a master plan to phase out air travel, cow farts and provide a safety net for those unwilling to work."

To see Lahren's full remarks and for more episodes of Tomi Lahren's daily commentary join Fox Nation and watch "Final Thoughts" today.

LIMITED TIME ONLY! RECEIVE A FREE COPY OF MARTHA MACCALLUM'S NEW BOOK WITH ANY YEARLY FOX NATION PLAN

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.