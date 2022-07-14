Dems sound the climate change alarm before midterms: 'America is the biggest threat to America,' Gutfeld says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld said America is the biggest threat to America on "The Five" Thursday because the country is focusing on ‘skewed’ priorities.

GREG GUTFELD: I don’t believe that China is the biggest threat to America, I believe America is the biggest threat to America, when you look at Geraldo's point, our priorities are so skewed that we are willing to like basically unfree this country, make blue-collar workers and blue-collar voters suffer. This is also why Democrats are losing the blue-collar vote is because they are championing these abstract issues in a very foolish manner while making the lives of regular people miserable.

So it’s not just the vandalism, but it’s also the no drilling, the shutting down of gas stations in California, the banning of gas mowers, the demand to embrace expensive electric cars that require batteries and gas machines with their little batteries. The legal question I have for you is if you find somebody violating your private stuff, like shivving their tires, can you beat their a-- to a pulp?

